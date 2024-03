TNA is looking to pick up a free agent.

According to Fightful Select, the promotion is hoping to work with Mike Santana following the former Inner Circle member’s run with AEW. Santana is the current House of Glory world champion and has been working for them, as well as a number of indies, since he finished up with AEW.

Santana previously wrestled for TNA (fka Impact) as a member of LAX. He is a former four-time tag team champion for them.