Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will broadcast live on FOX. Here are the big news items coming out of the show.

-Jade Cargill cut a promo telling the WWE Universe, as well as the locker room, that the storm has arrived.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated the Street Profits and New Catch Republic defeated Legado Del Fantasma to earn a spot in the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee officially challenged Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to a tag team matchup at WrestleMania 40.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40:

-Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

-Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

-Randy Orton appears on the KO Show