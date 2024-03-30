Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will broadcast live on FOX. Here are the big news items coming out of the show.
-Jade Cargill cut a promo telling the WWE Universe, as well as the locker room, that the storm has arrived.
-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated the Street Profits and New Catch Republic defeated Legado Del Fantasma to earn a spot in the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40.
-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee officially challenged Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to a tag team matchup at WrestleMania 40.
MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THE FINAL SMACKDOWN BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40:
-Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa
-Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
-New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
-Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez
-Randy Orton appears on the KO Show