Back in Canada with some International Championship action, so I believe that’s appropriate:

Mariah May vs. Nikita

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher

AEW International Championship Eliminator: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Matt Menard

AEW Dynamite 3/29/24

From the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada!

Match #1: Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher

Arm drags by Dustin and a tight armbar. Butcher gets sent to the outside and Dustin connects with a shoulder block. Dragon screw leg whip by Dustin on the outside, but Butcher also cracked his head against the LEG board ring skirt. Butcher makes his way back in and drops Dustin bicep-first over the middle rope. Butcher works over the bicep and arm now inside the ring. Butcher throws Dustin to the outside and hammerlocks him before throwing him shoulder-first into the ring post. Butcher now wrenches the arm through the post. Drop step by Butcher and a half nelson backbreaker. Butcher now stomping on the arm and bouncing it off the mat throughout the commercial break. Back from break and Dustin connects with a Code Red out of nowhere! Dustin now fights back with the other arm and a clothesline. Drop step uppercut by Dustin and mounted punches in the corner. Snap powerslam by Dustin gets another two. Butcher with a head lock takeover to Dustin and a Crippler Crossface. Dustin uses his foot to barely make the ropes but he does. Dustin ducks a clothesline and Crossroads! Dustin picks up Butcher… Final Reckoning!

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Rating: **3/4. Perfectly acceptable, hard hitting, singles match.

The Bullet Club Gold arrive at Daddy Ass’s house with a baseball bat. The Gunn’s says their house is Jay’s house, and Jay continues to destroy the kitchen. White says the Bang Bang Gang want a shot at the trios titles, but Daddy Ass and Mama Ass (maybe?) come home and they escape through the back door.

Match #2. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose

Takedown and cradle by Rose for one. Deonna charges Rose in the corner but Deonna grabs the leg and whips her down, face-first. Arm breaker by Deonna, make that two. Palm strikes by Rose but Deonna counters with a Russian Leg Sweep. One count. Hammer throw by Deonna but she runs into a back elbow. Axe kick by Rose and a series of kicks, but Deonna flattens her with a pump kick. Deonna grabs the neck, flips Rose over her own back, and finishes this one with the Venus de Milo.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: NR

A video package of Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay is shown.

Match #3. Mariah May w/ Toni Storm & Luther vs. Nikita

Storm takes the mic and reminds us that she’s the champion but says she can’t compete tonight due to an injured hamstring, so May will be taking her place. Shoulder blocks by May and a hair whip. Shotgun dropkick by May. Spinning side slam by May as we head to commercial. May beats on Nikita on the outside of the ring with chops on the guard rail. Back from commercial with a running dropkick to the back of Nikita! Nikita ducks a clothesline and delivers a diving clothesline and a series of right hands. Chops by Nikita and a running clothesline in the corner/bulldog combination. Nikita thinks about… something, but May headbutts her flush on the chin. Two count. Running hip attack in the corner and MayDay finishes this one.

Winner: Mariah May

Rating: *1/2. This went a bit longer than expected but the slow build of May is working.

Lexi Nair is here with Zack Knight and Harley Cameron. Knight isn’t a coward for not fighting Parker last week in his hometown, but Knight is inside his head. Knight says Parker isn’t so cool now, but here’s Parker and a brawl breaks out. Parker gets the best of Knight with a steel pipe before he runs off. Here’s Ruby, who asked Parker for ONE THING, and that’s not to go looking for trouble. Soho kisses Parker goodbye, but she can’t be a part of this.

Match #4. AEW International Championship Eliminator: Roderick Strong (c) w/ The Kingdom vs. Matt Menard

“Papa Magee” is Daddy Magic in French, by the way. Menard makes fun of The Kingdom in French, and the fans are eating it up. Arm drags by Strong but Menard responds with some elbows and arm drags of his own. Menard threatens a right hand and Strong bails to the outside, where Menard follows and delivers some more punishment. Bennett provides a distraction and Strong takes control with a running big boot. Diving shoulder tackle off the middle rope by Menard and we’re going to commercial. Strong delivers an enziguiri on the apron and a hard back suplex! Strong puts a beating on Menard on the outside of the ring, throwing him into the corner of the guardrail a few times. Back in the ring and Menard HULKS UP! Hitting the ropes and delivering some clotheslines, before mounting Strong for ten punches in the corner. Book End by Menard gets two. Strong reverses and catches Menard with a Gut Buster for two. Menard catches Strong with a double leg out of nowhere and he locks in the Boston Crab a la Rick Martel! Strong crawls his way to the ropes. Ace Crusher by Menard gets a two count. Menard wants a piledriver but Taven is on the apron and Menard turns around, right into a rising knee strike. One, two, three.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: ***. Another per

After the match, Strong grabs a chair and looks to do some more damage. Best Friends are here to make the save for Menard. Spear by Trent and an Orange Punch by Cassidy. Ya got to give the people what they–no! The Bucks are here with a pair of low blows and a double EVP Trigger.

Final Thoughts: Outstandingly average episode of Rampage. You could look at each match on paper and there was never a doubt in the outcome of any of them. Purrazzo and May seem to be on a collision course so them gaining some momentum is fine but, I dunno, I think you need a little more star power on a show like this. 6.5/10.