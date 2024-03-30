Two big updates for WWE WrestleMania 40.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) and the team of Austin Theory & Grayson Waller win tag team qualifiers, which has earned them spots in the Six-Pack ladder match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40. They will compete alongside DIY, Judgment Day, Awesome Truth, and the New Day in the match.

New Catch Republic + Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been added to the Wrestleamanis 6-Pack ladder match for the Tag Team titles! #SMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/s8Rvf1J4x1 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 30, 2024

That’s not all. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee officially challenged Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. WWE confirmed it shortly after.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40:

NIGHT ONE:

Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns (If Cody and Seth win then all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night 2.

If Reigns and Rock win, then the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

NIGHT TWO:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

ANNOUNCED MATCHES WITHOUT A DETERMINED NIGHT:

Judgment Day vs. DIY vs. New Day vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Catch Republic in a Six Pack Ladder Match for the WWE undisputed tag team titles

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the WWE United States Championship

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar