A big update for the WrestleMania go-home edition of WWE Raw.

WWE announced that the April 1st edition of the red-brand will present its first hour commercial free. The show takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will air live on the USA Network.

Below is the updated lineup for Raw:

-The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

-DIY & New Day vs. The Judgment Day