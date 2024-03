Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will broadcast live on FOX. Fightful Select has released a report revealing several plans for matches and segments on the show. If you wish to AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE SCROLLING.

WHAT’S ALREADY BEEN ANNOUNCED:

-KO & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly

-Jade Cargill contract signing

– 6-Pack WrestleMania Qualifying Ladder Match: Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

– Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio in-ring segment

6-Pack WrestleMania Qualifying Ladder Match:- New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma

– AJ Styles promo

– Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

BACKSTAGE NEWS

– All promos are set for one segment.

– All matches are set for two segments.

– Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley is a scheduled dark match main even

– Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor is a scheduled dark match main event