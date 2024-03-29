WWE SmackDown Results 3/29/24

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, Connecticut

First Match: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly

Kevin Owens and Kit Wilson will start things off. Owens with clubbing blows to Wilson’s back. Owens whips Wilson across the ring. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a Running Senton Splash. Orton and Prince are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Orton backs Prince into the turnbuckles. Orton HeadButts Prince. Orton transitions into a corner mount. The referee gets distracted by Wilson. Orton with a straight right hand. Prince dumps Orton out of the ring. Wilson drives Orton face first into the steel ring post. Prince with a Belly to Back Suplex into the announce table. Pretty Deadly has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Wilson applies a rear chin lock. Orton escapes with a Saito Suplex. Owens and Prince are tagged in. Owens ducks a clothesline from Prince. Owens is throwing haymakers at Prince. Owens with forearm shivers. Prince reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Prince in the chest. Owens with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens clotheslines Prince for a two count. Owens knocks Wilson off the ring apron. Owens goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Prince gets his knees up in the air. Orton tees off on Wilson. Orton slams Wilson’s head on the announce table. Prince attacks Orton from behind. Logan Paul clocks Owens with The Titanium Punch. Prince proceeds to steal the victory. After the match, Orton finds Paul hiding under the ring. Orton unloads a series of haymakers. Orton brings Paul towards the announce table. Wilson delivers a chop block. Owens nails Wilson with The Stunner. Orton connects with The RKO. Paul starts running away from Orton and Owens.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

– Bayley viciously attacked Iyo Sky after she was doing a pre-recorded promo at the WWE Performance Center.

Iyo Sky Promo

She saw an opportunity to latch onto us and get into the spotlight again. The only reason Bayley wanted us to succeed is so she could take the credit. She’s a narcissist who loves to claim she’s a victim. And now you all feel sorry for her? Your hypocrisy makes me sick. However, I know Bayley played a role in me becoming champion. But I made Bayley relevant. Dakota and I felt obligated to keep her around, but we got tired of her. We outgrew Bayley. So, I did what needed to be done. There was a time when I saw Bayley as my friend. And I’ll regret that for the rest of my life. She’s an embarrassment and is a tragedy to this company. I hope after WrestleMania I never see her again.

Jade Cargill Segment

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, we have some monumental business to attend to. But before that, I got a question for you. Are you ready for WrestleMania? My goal in becoming the SmackDown General Manager was to make this show the premiere show in all of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, for all of you in our WWE Universe. So, please, allow me to introduce to you the newest signee to the blue brand, Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill: Hey, if you ask me, Nick, it’s about damn time. Let me make myself crystal clear. We have one of the best female rosters in the world. But they are not Jade Cargill. They are not the headline or a once in a lifetime superstar. Let me give you another weather update, the storm has arrived.

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Damage CTRL. Dakota is not impressed by Jade Cargill because she hasn’t done anything yet. Iyo Sky will crush Bayley’s dreams at WrestleMania. Dakota is looking forward to beating Bianca BelAir in the center of the ring tonight.

– Nick Aldis runs into AJ Styles in the backstage area. Aldis reassured AJ that LA Knight is not here.

Second Match: The Street Profits w/Bobby Lashley & B-Fab vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

Montez Ford and Grayson Waller will start things off. Waller kicks Ford in the gut. Waller applies a side headlock. Ford gets distracted by Theory. Waller scores a right jab. Waller tags in Theory. Ford avoids The Double Belly to Back Suplex. Ford with a straight hand. Waller responds with another right jab. Waller slides out of the ring. Dawkins catches Waller in mid-air. Dawkins with The Exploder Suplex. Waller tags in Theory. Theory stops Dawkins in his tracks. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Theory. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford with an Apron Enzuigiri. Ford with a Springboard Back Elbow. Ford knocks Waller off the ring apron. Ford clotheslines Theory. Ford with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ford tags in Dawkins.

The Street Profits hits The Doomsday Blockbuster for a two count. Waller dumps Ford out of the ring. Dawkins rocks Waller with a forearm smash. Theory goes for The Roll Through Dropkick, but Dawkins counters with The SitOut PowerBomb. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford ascends to the top turnbuckle. The Street Profits gets distracted by Karrion Kross who attacked Lashley in the locker room. Ford goes for The Frog Splash, but Theory gets his knees up in the air. Theory connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, The AOP attacks The Street Profits from behind. Kross makes his way down to the ring. AOP delivers The Super Collider. Lashley tees off on Kross. The number games catches up to Lashley. Kross plants Lashley with The Kross Hammer.

Winner: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller via Pinfall

Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee Segment

Santos Escobar: You know, I hate to be that guy, but I told you so. And I want you to remember, and never forget, especially you little kids with Rey Mysterio masks. It was me that put Rey Mysterio on the shelf. Now, I didn’t get the full amputation and everything, but I got next best thing. I got to beat Rey Mysterio in the center of this ring last week. He is the greatest luchador of all-time or at one time he was. I outsmarted you, Rey. And all it took was one phone call. Just one phone call to a man who despises you as much as I do. Sorry about this, Dom. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And I want to apologize. I know we didn’t see eye to eye at first. I’m glad I can finally tell you this to your face. You were right.

Dominik Mysterio: I will do everything in my power to make my dead-beat dad’s life a living hell.

Santos Escobar: You see, Rey, this is what you do. Always turning your back on the people you love.

Rey Mysterio: Dom, Dom, Dom, what a shame. I thought I was done fighting you, son. But now that Santos made this call, and clearly you want to be a part of this, I truly realized that the two men I despise the most in divine intervention. It truly is. I get the opportunity to beat respect into both of you. Let me throw out a challenge to you. Santos and Dom against me and a partner of my choice, in a tag team match at WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio: Which one of these dorks will it be?

Rey Mysterio: It’s the newest member of The LWO. Dragon Lee.

A pier six brawl breaks out with The LWO and Legado Del Fantasma to close this segment.

Third Match: The New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

– Bianca BelAir vs. Dakota Kai w/Damage CTRL

