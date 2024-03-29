Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will broadcast live on FOX. Ahead of the show, a report has surfaced spoiling some key storytelling moments that will happen on the show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

According to WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns will reveal himself as the mastermind behind the attack on Cody Rhodes on Monday, which happened at the hands of the Rock. Elsewhere on the show, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will challenge Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar to a tag match.

Below is the lineup for the show:

-Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

-Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

-New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Berto & Angel) Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

-Jade Cargill to appear

-Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)