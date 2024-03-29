This past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw featured an epic back and forth promo segment between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. The promo continues to have fans talking considering how heated their words were that came off, with Fightful Select reporting that there was no script for the segment, but just a loose outsline.

McIntyre has since confirmed Fightful’s report during a recent interview with Torg & Elliot. The Scottish Warrior begins by talking about the real-life tension that exists between the three men.

This week, a lot of stuff, if you watch that interview with myself, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, I’m sure you could feel the tension.

He adds that the entire thing was centered around how much each man dislikes each other, and that everyone did the job to perfection.

Basically, the whole thing, if it felt uncomfortable, it’s because there was an outline and it’s three guys going out there who may not like each other and may have personal feelings, but also are good at their job and we go out there and tear into each other verbally without it on a piece of paper because it’s stupid writing everything down to deliver it to a live audience.

McIntyre will be challenging Rollins for the WWE world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40. Punk will be on commentary for the matchup.

