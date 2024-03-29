Sabu is entering the independent wrestling Hall of Fame.

The ECW legend was recently announced as an inductee by Game Changer Wrestling, who will be hosting the event on April 7th in Philadelphia and will stream it love for free on Youtube. Sabu joins Steve Corino, The Briscoes, Kevin Hogan, and Trent Acid as inductees.

Sabu has had a legendary career, with work that stretches across ECW, WWE, ROH, TNA, Big Japan, All Japan, and some appearances last year for AEW.