A new matchup has been announced for the April 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan revealed today on social media that Will Ospreay will clash with Powerhouse Hobbs in singles-action, with Hobbs’ manager, Don Callis, on commentary for the bout.
Wednesday, 4/3@DCUCenter Worcester, MA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, Wednesday 8pm ET/7pm CT
A Battle Of Wills@TrueWillieHobbs vs @WillOspreay
2 Members of @TheDonCallis Family fight 1-on-1:
Hobbs vs Ospreay
A Battle Of Wills on @TBSNetwork
This Wednesday in Worcester! pic.twitter.com/VVGD6H7xP9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR APRIL 3RD DYNAMITE:
-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends tag team title tournament semifinal
-Contract Signing between Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe for AEW Dynasty