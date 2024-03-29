A new matchup has been announced for the April 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan revealed today on social media that Will Ospreay will clash with Powerhouse Hobbs in singles-action, with Hobbs’ manager, Don Callis, on commentary for the bout.

Wednesday, 4/3@DCUCenter Worcester, MA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

A Battle Of Wills
Hobbs vs Ospreay

This Wednesday in Worcester! pic.twitter.com/VVGD6H7xP9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR APRIL 3RD DYNAMITE:

-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends tag team title tournament semifinal

-Contract Signing between Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe for AEW Dynasty