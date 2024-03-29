The Rock doesn’t care if the cameras are on…he’s gonna whoop some ass regardless.

The Final Boss assaulted Cody Rhodes in the final segment of this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where he left the American Nightmare in a pool of his own blood outside in the Chicago rain. Now The Rock has shared footage of what happened after the cameras turned off, which includes him continuing the beatdown of Cody. He curses the WWE production crew, claiming that things stop when he tells them to stop.

Rocky released the video on his Instagram with the following caption:

I hate constraints and bullshit rules – and just because some @wwe producer says, “clear” (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job. It fucking pissed me off. I can’t shut my high emotions off just because a script says we’re done. But even in this crazy fucking world of pro wrestling – this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments – telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get cancelled. They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way, or no way. Fuck that. I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it. My choice. Our choice. Fuck your “clear.”

Cody will have a chance to get some revenge on night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, where he teams with Seth Rollins to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns. Check out the video below.