Fightful Select has released some backstage news and spoilers for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event scheduled for today, Saturday, April 6, 2024, from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend.
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Match Order
* The Wolf Dogs vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
* Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs Josh Briggs
* Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Izzy Dame, Jacy Jayne & Kiana James
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo
* The Meta Four promo
* Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Backstage News & Spoilers
* Fit Finlay is set to produce the NXT Championship match.
* Adrian Butler will referee the main event.
* Paramount Plus’ Knuckles sponsors The North American Championship match.
* The NXT Women’s Championship match will be sponsored by Fallout.
* The backstage atmosphere is one of excitement for talent on the show.
* Giulia is expected to be in attendance for Stand And Deliver.
* Triple H is backstage at the show.
* Jazmyn Nyx will be at ringside for the six-woman tag-team match.
