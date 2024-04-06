Fightful Select has released some backstage news and spoilers for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event scheduled for today, Saturday, April 6, 2024, from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Match Order



* The Wolf Dogs vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs Josh Briggs

* Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Izzy Dame, Jacy Jayne & Kiana James

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo

* The Meta Four promo

* Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Backstage News & Spoilers



* Fit Finlay is set to produce the NXT Championship match.

* Adrian Butler will referee the main event.

* Paramount Plus’ Knuckles sponsors The North American Championship match.

* The NXT Women’s Championship match will be sponsored by Fallout.

* The backstage atmosphere is one of excitement for talent on the show.

* Giulia is expected to be in attendance for Stand And Deliver.

* Triple H is backstage at the show.

* Jazmyn Nyx will be at ringside for the six-woman tag-team match.

Make sure to join us here today for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.

Check out our results of the show here: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results 4/6/2024