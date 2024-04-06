“The American Nightmare” has a new sponsor.

On Friday, it was announced that Cody Rhodes has become the first WWE Superstar to be sponsored by PRIME Energy Drink, the company owned by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and his business partner, KSI.

The PRIME company made the announcement to the public on Saturday, noting Rhodes will be sponsored by them going forward, making him the first WWE Superstar to have that distinction.

“Our first WWE Superstar — Welcome to the PRIME family Cody Rhodes,” read the announcement made by PRIME on social media, along with a hash-tag that read, “#FinishTheStory.”

Cody responded to the announcement on his own X account, writing, “Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle.”

Also commenting on the announcement was Logan Paul himself, who wrote on his X account, “We wanted Cody. We got Cody.”

As noted, PRIME Energy Drink will also be the first-ever center-ring sponsor inside the squared circle starting with WrestleMania XL this evening and Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

