Dax Harwood helped out a friend this weekend.

The FTR tag-team member and AEW star surfaced on social media on Saturday to reveal an interesting nugget of information regarding the ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024 pay-per-view.

As noted, Mark Briscoe defeated Eddie Kingston to capture the ROH World Championship on the 11th anniversary of the night his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, captured the ROH World Championship.

Following the show, Harwood took to X and spoke about working with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan to get clearance of the Lynyrd Skynyrd song, “Gimme Back My Bullets,” which The Briscoes used as their theme music for a large part of their careers until copyright issues prevented them from continuing to use it.

“Tony and I worked together on getting this song for Mark,” Harwood wrote. “It was so important for Tony to have this song on such a special night for Pugh family.”

Harwood continued, “Maybe I shouldn’t share this, but Tony’s exact words to me were… ‘This is the best $_____ I’ve ever spent.'”