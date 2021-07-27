Wrestling legend Super Porky (Jose Luis Alvarado Nieves, aka Brazo de Plata) has passed away at the age of 58.

There’s no word yet on Super Porky’s cause of death, but the Mas Lucha talk show announced his passing on Monday night. He reportedly passed away at home in Mexico City.

Super Porky made his debut back in 1977 as a masked wrestler, known as Silver Arm (Brazo de Plata), teaming with his brother, Gold Arm (Brazo de Oro). He joined CMLL in 1985 and would wrestle there for the next 20 years. He later started using a more comedic style and was given the nickname Super Porky.

Nieves briefly appeared for WWE in 2005 on the SmackDown brand. WWE did away with the juniors division in 2006, and Porky went to AAA, where he worked through 2009. He continued to work for local indies and CMLL through 2016. Nieves held numerous titles during his career.

You can see tributes to Super Porky from AAA and CMLL below:

😢 ¡HASTA SIEMPRE, SÚPER PORKY!

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de José Luis Alvarado Nieves, mejor conocido como "Súper Porky (Brazo de Plata)" gladiador que marcara época en la Lucha Libre Mexicana. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/20ssp4RjFQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 27, 2021

✝️ La familia #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide se une en oración por el eterno descanso de José Luis Alvarado Nieves “Brazo de Plata” “Súper Porky”. Leyenda de la Lucha Libre Mexicana 🙏🏻 Nuestros corazones están con @Psychooriginal pic.twitter.com/a8HFwYRO5t — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 27, 2021

Super Porky was one of the most charismatic luchadors ever, a star from the 80s until the mid 2010s. He's the father of Psycho Clown among others, a unique Mexican character. — luchablog (@luchablog) July 27, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.