Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows.com is hosting a special fundraiser for former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael this Saturday, September 3. The event is being held to rise money for Mongo in his battle against ALS.

The fundraiser will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, IL at 12:30pm local time on Saturday, and will stream live on FITE.TV. WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff, Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross and Mick Foley will celebrate the life and career of the former Four Horseman. Tony Schiavone will also appear, and Thompson will be the host.

The event will be free-to-watch on FITE at 1:30pm ET, while viewers are encouraged to make a donation. 100% of money raised will go to the McMichael Family. You can make a donation to Money For Mongo now via the Donately website at this link. The fundraiser currently has $3,671.20 raised with 80 supporters. A GoFundMe was launched for Mongo back in April 2021 but it is no longer active. That campaign raised $205,419.

Thompson noted in a press release, “Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was one of the fiercest competitors on the field and in the ring, but outside of those worlds, all you hear about is how he is one of the most liked guys you’d ever want to meet. Steve’s battle with ALS has been well documented. The way he and Misty have attacked this brutal disease is nothing short of inspirational, and we want to do something special for them to help in any small way we can. No donation is too little to this cause, and in return, my wrestling friends and I hope to give viewers some great stories, some laughs, and a proper celebration of the character and person that ‘Mongo’ is.”

You can e-mail [email protected] with any questions.

