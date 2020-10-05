Netflix’s hit comedy series GLOW, which was in production for a fourth season, has been canceled. Deadline was the first to report the news earlier today, with show creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch releasing the following statement:

COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.

The series fictionalized the formation of the 80s promotion GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) and starred Brie Larson, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, and featured Geena Davis in its third and final season.

Netflix has since issued the following statement: