Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Former EVOLVE stars & recent WWE Performance Center recruits August Grey and Curt Stallion will reunite to team up against cruiserweight division veterans Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese.

In singles action, Mansoor will try and keep his undefeated streak going as he goes up against Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Stay tuned for updates from 205 Live, which will air tonight on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Below is WWE’s announcement on tonight’s show, along with a backstage tweet of Stallion and Grey:

205 Live to feature pair of must-see matches Tonight on 205 Live, Mansoor looks to remain undefeated when he takes on the resurgent Ashante “Thee” Adonis, while Curt Stallion has recruited August Grey for a tag team bout against Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari. Mansoor and Adonis have seemingly each made loose alliances with The Brian Kendrick in recent weeks. The Man With a Plan has imparted his veteran wisdom on Adonis, who has displayed plenty of raw talent but also an inability to stay laser-focused during his matches – at least until he finally defeated Kendrick in his third try several weeks ago. Mansoor defeated Kendrick in singles competition two weeks ago, then joined forces with him last week to pick up a tag team victory against Ever-Rise. What will happen when Mansoor and Adonis, who have faced off frequently, once again slug it out? Immediately after bursting onto the scene of 205 Live, Stallion found himself at odds with Nese and Daivari, who consider themselves the 205 Live O.G.s and have claimed that Stallion isn’t in their league. Stallion, who lost to Nese in singles competition but defeated Daivari, has been challenged to a tag team match by the former Cruiserweight Champion and The Persian Lion, and he has recruited none other than his longtime partner Austin Grey. What will happen when the old school takes on the new school in what is certain to be a fiery tag team collision? Find out on The Most Exciting Hour of Television, streaming on WWE Network at 10/9 C tonight!

Over the last few weeks, @CurtStallion has proved he can hang with the best of the best on #205Live. However, if @TonyNese & @AriyaDaivariWWE want to team up on him, he’s going to call in an old friend! @AugustGreyWWE pic.twitter.com/EnYWzIqtSE — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 6, 2020

