“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” returns this evening, as WWE 205 Live premieres on the WWE Network tonight immediately following the WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX television broadcast.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is a one-on-one showdown between Jake Atlas and “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese, as well as tag-team action with Bolly-Rise (Chase Parker & Samir Singh) vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Mansoor.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 12, 2021

The usual weekly signature opening video package kicks off this week’s WWE Cruiserweight themed show on the WWE Network, as the camera welcomes us inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week’s purple brand program here on the WWE Network, and then it’s time to get right down to ringside for the first of two scheduled matches for this evening.

Mansoor & Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Bolly-Rise (Chase Parker & Samir Singh)

With that said, the man who is still undefeated in singles competition, Mansoor, is introduced. He settles into the ring as his music fades down and the entrance theme of his tag-team partner for this week’s opening contest, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, begins playing.

Adonis comes out in jean cover-alls and street-clothes-style ring attire, most of which he ends up taking off, leaving a normal wrestling-style attire to work the match in.

As the two settle into the squared circle, Nigel McGuinness pops on commentary as the theme music for The Bollywood Boyz begins playing. Out comes both Samir and Sunil Singh, with Chase Parker and Matt Martel from Ever-Rise trailing behind them.

The bell sounds and it’s time for tag-team action here on WWE 205 Live. Mansoor starts things off for his team. Samir Singh and Chase Parker take turns tagging in-and-out as they control the early goings of this opening bout until finally, Mansoor makes the tag to “Thee” Adonis.

Adonis comes in and immediately puts his strength on display as he quickly gains an offensive upper-hand on Parker of Ever-Rise. It isn’t long, however, until Parker capitalizes on a mistake made by Adonis. This leads to him tagging in Singh. Parker and Singh hit a double-team spot on Adonis and then Singh gets in a little bit of offense before tagging Parker right back into the match.

Parker continues to go to work on Adonis, who the Ever-Rise member is now keeping grounded for the most part, all-the-while cutting the ring in half to keep him on his team’s side of the squared circle. Again, the Bolly-Rise duo that didn’t work last week’s match continue to show sharp tag-team skills as they once again utilize the strategy of quick tags to keep a fresh guy in on the weakened and beaten down Adonis.

Adonis nearly bull-rushes his way through Parker to make it to his corner to make a much-needed tag, however the Ever-Rise member cuts him off and brings him back to his side of the ring, where he instead makes the tag. Moments later we find ourselves in the same situation and while it looked as though it was going to yield the same results, this time, Adonis double-blasts and makes it through Parker and Singh to make the sorely needed tag to his fresh partner.

This brings in a fired up Mansoor, who takes the hot tag and comes in like a man possessed, hitting and taking out any-and-everything that moves. He culminates his frenzied offensive run with a Falcon Arrow on Singh for a close near fall. He ends up tagging Adonis in, who climbs to the top-rope while he holds onto Singh. Things don’t go as planned, as Parker hits the ring and attacks from behind. This only slows the inevitable, however, as literally seconds later Adonis and Mansoor get things back into their favor where this time they pick up the pinfall victory after Adonis blasts Singh with the Long Kiss Goodnight finisher.

Winners: Mansoor & Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese

After the opening contest, we see some highlights from the post-match scene after last week’s WWE 205 Live main event, which saw Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari attack August Grey after he pulled off the biggest win of his young career. Nigel and Vic then connect the dots to point out that what we just saw from last week leads us to tonight’s main event.

On that note, following a couple of quick commercial advertisements for in-house WWE products and programming, we return inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where Jake Atlas’ music plays and he makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s main event.

As he settles into the ring, his music dies down and then the familiar sounds of the entrance tunes of “The Premier Athlete” plays as Tony Nese emerges and makes his way down to the ring. Before the bell sounds to kick things off, however, another familiar theme plays as Nese’s friend and frequent tag-team partner Ariya Daivari makes his way down to the ringside area.

The bell sounds to kick off the featured bout of the evening here on this week’s purple brand program as Nigel requests Daivari’s presence on guest commentary for this main event match-up. “The Persian Lion” obliges. The two have some fun mocking Vic as Nese jumps off to an early offensive lead over Atlas.

Nese sends Atlas into the ropes and catches him coming off with a big back-elbow that sends him crashing down to the canvas. We see some replays of that spot and afterwards, Atlas starts to show some signs of life for the first time in the bout, as he gets in his first offense of the bout. Atlas starts to shift the momentum into his favor now, as he begins putting together a nice offensive run.

Atlas lays out Nese with a big kick to the dome after flipping over Nese’s head for a pin attempt that he rolled through. We see some replays of that sequence immediately after it transpires as well. As Nese shows his veteran experience, utilizing some unfair play but in well-timed fashion as he capitalizes on a distraction provided by Daivari at the commentary table to return to the offensive driver’s seat in this main event contest.

Nese locks Atlas up in a leg submission in the middle of the ring as Daivari points out that it’s not his fault that Atlas didn’t keep his focus on what’s most important, which is the action inside the ring and his opposition — “The Premier Athlete.” Finally, Atlas starts to shift things back into his favor. He sends Nese out to the floor and then goes air-born as he dives onto “The Premier Athlete” from the ring to the floor with a middle rope moonsault that takes out Nese.

Back in the ring, Atlas turns Nese inside-out with a mean lariat for a close near fall. Nese hangs on and moments later, finds himself back in the offensive driver’s seat. He hits a springboard moonsault from the ring apron outside the ropes for a near fall that Atlas just survives. Atlas blasts Nese with multiple back-elbows and then peppers him with some kicks. Nese goes for a German suplex, however Atlas had it well-scouted and avoids it, countering and blasting Nese with a big boot that sends him down to the mat. He follows up with some more kicks and then a standing moonsault that Daivari calls stupid, saying he should have instead gone for a pin in that moment.

Nese finds himself forced to kick out at two-and-a-half once again moments later, and after he kicks out, Daivari applauds him on commentary like he won the WWE Championship in the WrestleMania main event. Atlas keeps coming closer and closer to finishing off Nese until we see Daivari pop up from his seat at the commentary table. Daivari makes his way over to the ring apron. He hops up on the apron to distract the ref after tossing his chain to Nese behind his back. Nese goes to pick the chain up, however we see August Grey has run out from the back and grabs hold of it, leading to a tug-of-war sequence between the two. Grey eventually lets go and the momentum sends Nese stumbling back, right into Atlas, who rolls him up for the 1-2-3- and the victory.

After the match, Daivari joins Nese in the ring and the two are pissed as they see Atlas and Grey laughing and smiling in celebration of their victory after out-smarting the veteran duo to score the “W” in this week’s main event. That’s how this week’s purple brand program goes off the air. Thanks for joining us.

Winner: Jake Atlas