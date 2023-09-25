Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. The episodes were released from January 5 through February 16, 1997.

Stars featured on the episodes include Steve Austin, Triple H, Goldust, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels., among others.

Here are the WWE Superstars episodes:

January 5, 1997

The Undertaker tangles with The Goon; Flash Funk brings the funk to Salvatore Sincere.

January 12, 1997

Bret “Hit Man” Hart is met by a surprise attacker in his battle with The Sultan.

January 19, 1997

Dok Hendrix and Todd Pettengill preview the upcoming 1997 WWE Royal Rumble.

January 26, 1997

Intercontinental Champion Hunter Hearst Helmsley takes on Ahmed Johnson in non-title action.

February 2, 1997

The Undertaker collides with “Wildman” Marc Mero; Vader looks to squash Ced Mann.

February 9, 1997

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin battles Vader as Bret Hart looks on; Goldust encounters The Sultan.

February 16, 1997

Reliving “Thursday Raw Thursday” where Shawn Michaels forfeited the WWE Championship.