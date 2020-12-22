WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will now be a Lumberjack Match on Friday’s SmackDown episode.
Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX was reportedly taped today. Below is the updated line-up:
* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against opponents to be announced
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a Lumberjack Match
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match
Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.