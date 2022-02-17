Fiterman Sports is WWE’s new official autograph partner.

WWE just announced a multi-year agreement that will make Fiterman Sports Group the official autograph partner of WWE in the United States and Canada.

This is WWE’s first-ever partnership of its kind in the autograph space.

The agreement is effective immediately and will include autograph signing sessions featuring WWE Superstars, Hall of Famers and Legends. Fiterman and WWE have previously collaborated on signing events with The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

“Fiterman Sports Group has a proven track record in the sports memorabilia industry, and we are excited for this partnership to deliver our fans top-notch autograph experiences with the WWE Superstars they passionately support,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

“Our industry is growing every day and with this one-of-a-kind partnership with WWE, Fiterman Sports is looking forward to creating new meet-and-greet experiences between the WWE Superstars and their fans across the country,” said Ryan Fiterman, Founder & CEO, Fiterman Sports Group. “The Fiterman Sports team is very excited to begin this journey with WWE.”

Fiterman, based out of Houston, has more than 15 years in the industry, and currently represents Celebrity WWE Hall of Famers Mike Tyson and Pete Rose, among others.

