Bayley is currently out of action with an injury.

WWE announced this afternoon that the SmackDown Superstar suffered an injury while training, and will be out for 9 months.

Bayley was scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in an “I Quit” match at WWE Money In the Bank on July 18, but a replacement will be named during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.