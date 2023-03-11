Rey Mysterio is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that Mysterio will be the headliner for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class. This makes him the only active Superstar to be in the Hall.

Rey is expected to wrestle his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 that same weekend.

Mysterio is the only name announced for the 2023 Class as of this writing, but multiple sources have reported that The Great Muta will also be inducted.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.

