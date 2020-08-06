WWE Announces Match and Segment for This Week’s SmackDown

WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will be hosting a new episode of The Firefly Fun House during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Wyatt will be issuing a follow-up to The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss at the end of last week’s show.

WWE also announced Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus in singles action for this week’s SmackDown.

Below are WWE’s announcements for tomorrow’s episode. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Bray Wyatt heads back to The Firefly Fun House after attack on Alexa Bliss After the shocking conclusion to last week’s SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will return for an all-new edition of “The Firefly Fun House.” “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerged with a shocking attack on Alexa Bliss, as Universal Champion Braun Strowman remains missing. Wyatt had warned that the demonic creature was ready to be unleashed, and “The Fiend” set his sights on the helpless Bliss. Will the “Firefly Fun House” host reveal the true motivations of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s attack? And will he continue to tempt The Monster Among Men with his actions? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C for the latest edition of “The Firefly Fun House.” Matt Riddle set to put skills to the test against Sheamus It has been trial by fire since Matt Riddle debuted on the blue brand, and The Original Bro will face another stiff test in a battle with Sheamus. The newcomer has been targeted by King Corbin since his debut, as a King’s Ransom has been offered to humble the rising Riddle. Sheamus will look to take out his own frustrations on a first-time opponent after his loss against Jeff Hardy in their Bar Fight. Can Riddle score another statement victory in his early run on SmackDown? Or will Sheamus quell his hot start? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the first-ever showdown between the two Superstars.

