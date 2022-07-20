WWE has announced the “#MonthOfMysterio” celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut.

Next Monday will mark 25 years since Rey debuted on the July 25, 2002 edition of WWE SmackDown with a win over Chavo Guerrero. WWE previously announced that there will be a celebration for Rey on next week’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Madison Square Garden as The Mysterios take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

WWE announced today that they will celebrate Rey all month long with the “#MonthOfMysterio” campaign. The planned content includes a look at Rey’s most iconic masks, a special edition of WWE Playback, and more.

Below is the full announcement issued by WWE today:

Celebrate Rey Mysterio’s 20-year WWE anniversary during #MonthOfMysterio Get ready to pay tribute to one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars of all time. This Monday marks 20 years since Rey Mysterio first made his WWE debut on SmackDown. Since that night, The Ultimate Underdog has accomplished it all, from waging in-ring classics and elevating the craft of sports-entertainment, to winning the top prize in the land, the WWE Championship. In addition to celebrating Mysterio’s 20-year milestone this Monday on Raw, WWE will recognize the legendary luchador throughout the #MonthOfMysterio on social media. Be on the lookout for original video features, including a career retrospective edition of WWE Playback, a look at Mysterio’s incredible influence as told by his peers, and an in-depth exploration of some of Mysterio’s most iconic masks. Plus, stay tuned to WWE social channels for a full slate of classic videos, rare photos and much more. Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Mysterio memories starting today, using the hashtag #MonthOfMysterio!

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.