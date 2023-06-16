WWE has announced 7 new dates to go along with the Payback Premium Live Event that was announced this morning.

The dates include the Payback go-home edition of SmackDown on September 1 in Hershey, PA, and the post-Payback edition of RAW in Charlotte, and the post-Payback SmackDown from Boston.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, June 23. Full details can be found in the press release below:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule 06/16/2023 Tickets On Sale Friday, June 23 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 23. The schedule includes: – Saturday, August 26: WWE Supershow – Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

– Sunday, August 27: WWE Supershow –Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

– Friday, Sept. 1: SmackDown®– GIANT Center in Hershey, Penn.

– Monday, Sept. 4: Raw®– Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Friday, Sept. 8: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

– Monday, Sept. 11: Raw – The Scope in Norfolk, Va.

– Monday, Nov. 6: Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

