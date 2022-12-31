WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Braun Strowman in two weeks.

The final SmackDown of 2022 saw Imperium come to the ring to tout GUNTHER’s recent dominance, declaring that no man on SmackDown can take the title from The Ring General. Strowman then interrupted and said they may be right about that statement, but he’s a monster.

The segment continued with Strowman demanding a title shot. GUNTHER laughed and turned to leave, but Strowman grabbed him. Imperium then attacked Strowman but he fought them off. The Strowman Expressed ended up running over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at ringside, but GUNTHER sent Strowman crashing through the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. GUNTHER delivered two chair shots to Strowman, then Imperium launched The Monster of All Monsters into the steel ring steps. GUNTHER brought Strowman back into the ring for a submission on his arm until Ricochet made the save with a chair.

WWE later announced Strowman vs. GUNTHER for the title on the January 16 SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. No other matches have been announced for the show as of this writing.

Below are related shots from tonight’s segment at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

