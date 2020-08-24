WWE Announces RAW Opening Segment for Tonight

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open tonight’s live episode on the USA Network.
WWE just announced that McIntyre will open tonight’s episode from the Amway Center in Orlando, which has been transformed into The ThunderDome. Drew just retained his title over Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam last night.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW, along with WWE’s announcement on McIntyre. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show in the ring
* Keith Lee officially debuts on RAW
* Aleister Black appears on The Kevin Owens Show
* WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry officiates Arm Wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre set to open Raw tonight
One night after vanquishing The Legend Killer at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre will open Raw tonight.
The WWE Champion called the victory over Randy Orton the most satisfying moment of his career. After The Apex Predator left numerous icons in his wake, McIntyre came into the WWE ThunderDome determined to halt his path of destruction. McIntyre’s pride in his accomplishment was evident in his eyes as he hoisted the title, but the fighting champion still refused to look away from The Viper.
What will be McIntyre’s next move on the red brand, and will he have a message for the battered Orton?
Find out as Monday Night Raw gets underway tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.
