Yet another new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As noted, WWE announced on this week’s SmackDown that Bobby Lashley will be squaring off against Bronson Reed in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

Additionally, it was announced on the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program that LA Knight will be going one-on-one against Ivar of The Viking Raiders in another Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier.

Previously announced for Monday’s show is Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in the latest Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Jey Uso & The New Day vs. Imperium, as well as R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh.

