The WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday night was a big deal.

A really big deal.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., a video package aired to tout the success of the live stream for the first promotional event on the road to WrestleMania 40.

According to the package, the WrestleMania XL Kickoff stream on Thursday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. was viewed by over 4.7 million people live across all social platforms, and broke the record for most views on social media with over 100 million social views in the first 12 hours after going up.

WrestleMania XL goes down on April 6 and April 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.