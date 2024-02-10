A big tag-team match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., The Young Bucks were in action against local Phoenix talents Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit.

The AEW EVPs and highly-regarded tag-team duo wore the same white suits covered in blood that they wore this past Wednesday night when they attacked Sting, Darby Allin and Sting’s two sons after the fan-favorite duo captured the AEW World Tag-Team Championships with a victory over former title-holders Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Following their easy victory in one-sided fashion over Rox and Lit, The Young Bucks, who also debuted new theme music and entrance video and were introduced as Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, confirmed they will be in action next Wednesday night.

It was later confirmed on the broadcast by Excalibur on commentary per AEW President Tony Khan that The Young Bucks will be taking on the Top Flight duo of Dante & Darius Martin on next Wednesday’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program.

