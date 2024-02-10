IF you like multi-person matches, then tonight’s the show for you

Young Bucks vs. Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit

Matt Sydal vs. Mistico

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. The Outcasts

Trios Match: CHAOS vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 2/9/24

From the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Matt Menard are on commentary and we’re kicking off with trios action!

Match #1. CHAOS vs. Undisputed Kingdom

UK start the brawl on the floor as Strong and Cassidy square off in the ring. Strong bails quickly and a double dropkick to the Kingdom by Cassidy. Taven and Trent start the match officially. Big boot by Bennett but a Meteora by Trent. Romero with the tag and an arm ringer, but Bennett counters and body slams Romero in his corner. Trent makes the blind tag but so does Strong. German suplex by Trent. Two. Reversal by Strong into a cradle backbreaker. Quick tags now by the UK. Brainbuster by Bennett but Taven misses the frog splash. Low German suplex to Bennett and Cassidy gets the tag from trent, coming in with a crossbody. Stundog Millionaire to Bennett. Satellite DDT to Taven but Cassidy walks into a spinebuster. Sick kick to Romero. Back heel kick by Taven to Cassidy. Superkick by Cassidy to Taven. Superkick by Taven. Everyone down! Cassidy is on the top with Taven but Bennett pulls Cassidy down. Low blow! Spike piledriver by The Kingdom! Basement dropkick by Strong to Romero on the outside, but Trent spears Strong. Tope by Taven! Powerbomb/Zig Zag combo by The Kingdom to Trent. Romero with a suicide dive takes out both Kingdom. Sliced Bread to Bennett by Romero but Taven cuts him off. Hurricanrana by Romero! Rebound kick to Bennett and it’s the FOREVERRRRR clotheslines. Strong cuts him off with a huge running knee and End of Heartache finishes this one!

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

Rating: ***1/4. Hot trios opener to start the show tonight. Undisputed Kingdom need to gain some traction if they want to return to where they were, so a nice win here makes sense.

After the match, Strong sends Romero through some unfolded chairs with an X-Plex!

Match #2. Young Bucks vs. Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit

Matthew jumps Lit before the bell. Lit goes up and over but eats a lariat. Matthews slingshots Lit into an enziguiri by Nicholas. Rox gets the tag and he eats a lariat himself. Superkick… wait, nevermind. Low blow by Nicholas. EVP Trigger finishes this one.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: NR

After the match, The Bucks call out Top Flight for Dynamite.

Match #3. Mistico vs. Matt Sydal

Both men mirror each other with arm drags, hip tosses, head scissors to start. Suicide dive by Mistico Mistico looks for another dive but Sydal gets in the ring and connects with a leg lariat to cut him off. Sydal sets Mistico up on the top rope and connects with a jumping uppercut a la Sagat from Street Fighter 2 as we go to commercial. Diving crossbody off the top by Mistico as we come back from commercial. High kick from Sydal and a high-angle Air Raid Crash. Two count. Mistico runs into a high knee from Sydal but body slams Sydal anyway and heads up top. Moonsault by Mistico but Sydal gets both feet to the face. Sydal charges and Mistico powerslams him. Sydal goes up top and eats an enziguiri. Spanish Fly by Mistico and this one is over.

Winner: Mistico

Rating: **1/2. Kind of an abbreviated match here with the long commercial break in the middle, but what we saw was a nice showcase of Mistico.

Match #4. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. The Outcasts w/ Harley Cameron

Statlander handstands her way out of a head scissors and back suplexes Saraya. Ruby gets the tag, as does Willow. Willow prevents a tieres and plants Ruby with a Russian Leg Sweep into a seated abdominal stretch. Perfect Plex by Willow gets two. Shoulder block by Statlander and a sliding elbow, followed by a low cross body by Willow. Running hip attack in the corner by Willow. Two. Willow goes up top but Cameron provides a distraction, allowing Saraya to trip her. Hard knees between the ropes by Saraya and quick tags between Outcasts, who remain in control throughout the break. Willow ducks a clothesline but runs into a big boot. Statlander gets the tag and cleans house. Ripcord powerslam by Statlander gets two. Delayed vertical suplex by Statlander but Ruby knees her in mid-air. Saraya in and both women beat Statlander. STO by Ruby and a Regal Knee by Saraya. Palm strike by Willow to Ruby. Superkickby Statlander to Saraya. No Future to Statlander. Saraya accidentally hits Ruby and Willow clotheslines them both. Statlander and Saraya trade elbows but Statlander drills her with a high kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb that gets a long two count. Running European uppercut in the corner but the knee misses and Saraya hits a jawbreaker. Up kick by Saraya as she dives for the tag to Ruby, but Ruby drops off the apron. Cameron tries to stop Ruby but she eats an elbow. Saraya is upset but she turns right around into the Babe with the Powerbomb! One, two, three!

Winners: Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander

Rating: ***1/4. Really good tag match and some drama in the main event here. The finish was reminiscent of Strikeforce/Brainbusters at Mania 5, which now cements Ruby as the… good guy? Willow and Statlander work really well together, too. We should probably see some women’s tag straps sooner rather than later.

Skye Blue is here and she waves to both women.

Lights go out.

Lights come on.

Julia Hart is with Skye Blue as both women stare into the ring.

Final Thoughts: One of the better episodes of Rampage in a while. The show was bookended by two strong matches and we had some Young Bucks chicanery in the middle, as well as a CMLL showcase. No complaints from me. 7.5/10.