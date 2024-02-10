Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is going to be a good one.

As noted, WWE has confirmed that The Rock and Roman Reigns will be appearing on next week’s blue brand show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Additionally, Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier was announced, Logan Paul vs. The Miz for the WWE U.S. Championship, and a pair of Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifiers, with Naomi vs. Zelina Vega and Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton.

