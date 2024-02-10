The next challengers for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships are set.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Charlotte, N.C., the team of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne squared off against the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to determine who will challenge The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest next for the tag-team titles.

After a hard fought battle, it was “The Big Strong Boi” and “The BruiserWeight” who managed to get their hands raised.

With the win, Bate and Dunne will move on to challenge Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 premium live event.