Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming.



Best of WWE Extreme Rules

Let the carnage do the talking before WWE Extreme Rules with a thrilling collection of Extreme matches, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.



Ultimate Extreme Rules

Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide are back at it, booking the Ultimate Extreme Rules. Except this time, Johnny Gargano is there as the Special Ultimate Commissioner. The guys have to book seven matches with stipulations. How are the stipulations determined, you may ask? Well, they are determined at random by our Ultimate Wheel! Don’t miss Ultimate Extreme Rules at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.



WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things WWE Extreme Rules. Watch as special guests UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair share their thoughts en route to a night of WWE Extreme Rules showdowns.



“La Previa” Spanish WWE Extreme Rules pre-show

At 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.



WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff

The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.



Catch it all, and don’t miss WWE Extreme Rules, streaming LIVE this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!



Be sure to join us throughout the weekend for full coverage. Below is the current card for tomorrow’s Premium Live Event, which will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Special Referee: UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

