WWE announced today on Twitter that NXT champion Bron Breakker and #1 contender Cameron Grimes will meet face-to-face on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 ahead of their upcoming title showdown.

The show will also feature Josh Brooks and Brooks Jensen addressing the NXT Universe after winning the NXT U.K. championship.

UDATED LINEUP FOR NXT IS BELOW:

-Cora Jade/Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance/Kayden Carter #1 contender’s match

-Xyon Quinn vs. Sanga

-The return of Nikkita Lyons

-Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

-Josh Brooks and Brooks Jensen address their NXT UK title win

-Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker meet face-to-face