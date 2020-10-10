According to Inside the Ropes, on October 5th WWE applied to trademark the names of several stars in their NXT UK division, including Dave Mastiff, Eddie Dennis, Dani Luna, Candy Floss, and Ashton Smith. Check out the full description trademark below.

“International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.”

Add this to WWE’s large number of recent trademark filings, which include WWE Network originals like Watch-A-Long as well.