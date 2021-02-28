Several months ago WWE filed to trademark the term “Scottish Warrior” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a nickname that from time to time is used for former WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Full details for the application can be read below.

McIntyre will be returning on tomorrow’s episode of Raw, his first appearance since losing the title to the Miz at Elimination Chamber.