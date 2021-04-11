WWE has announced a sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It was previously revealed that WWE expected 25,000 fans each night. They had planned to sell 75,000 tickets, but were forced to reduce the allowed capacity due to COVID-19 protocols. WWE usually boosts the actual attendance number up for their attendance announcement, but there’s no word yet on if that’s where they got the extra 675 fans from.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on Night One attendance, along with the opening segments:

Sell-out crowd attends Night One of WrestleMania 37 TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A sell-out crowd of 25,675 fans attended Night One of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world. Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue. WrestleMania Night Two takes place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday at 8 p.m. ET streaming live on Peacock. Matches include Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship; Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship; Randy Orton vs. The Fiend; United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus; Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight); Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and more.

