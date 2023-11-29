Nikkita Lyons is on the comeback trail.

After being put on the sidelines back in February with an ACL injury that required surgery, the return of the NXT Superstar began getting some promotion on this week’s episode of NXT on USA.

During the show, an Instagram video was shown of Lyons hitting a heavy bag as she continues to work out in preparation for her NXT comeback.

Lyons was then shown in a cameo appearance at ringside in the crowd as Vic Joseph said on commentary, “The women’s division is about to get a whole lot better because Nikkita Lyons is almost back to 100 percent. Nikkita Lyons is ready to roar once more in NXT”

Check out Nikkita Lyons’ cameo appearance on the show as well as the aforementioned heavy bag video of hers that aired during the episode below.