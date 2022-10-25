WWE announced today that they are accelerating the reporting of the Q3 2022 financial results due to Crown Jewel.

It was previously announced that WWE executives will host the Q3 2022 investors call on Thursday, November 3 at 8:30am ET. The date has been changed, and now the call will be held on Wednesday, November 2 at 5pm ET. A press release will be issued with the full financial results at the close of the market on Wednesday at around 4pm ET.

WWE noted that the change was made due to a “scheduling issue in connection with the upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel.”

WWE did not elaborate, but this likely has to do with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

WWE for years held their investor calls and released their financial reports early in the morning, but in recent months they began releasing the earnings reports at the close of the market, and then hosting the calls around 5pm ET. It was notable when the 8:30am ET time was originally announced for the upcoming Q3 call, but now they are back to the 5pm ET time.

We will have full coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 earnings and call on November 3.

