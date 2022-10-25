Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter for a rare interview, and revealed how she’s currently in school, and focused on being happy.

Blanchard, a former Impact World Champion, left the company in mid-2020, surrounded by controversy. Her status with Women Of Wrestling has been up in the air after the two sides had a falling out. It was reported a few months back that she was done with the promotion before things got started. She has worked a few indie matches this year, but there’s been no real talk of Blanchard possibly joining WWE or AEW.

Blanchard told Apter that she is currently studying International Affairs at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She says she is staying out of the spotlight on purpose.

“I kinda do that on purpose [stay out of the public eye]. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family,” Blanchard said. “So, right now I’m in school, which is like my main focus, at UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio… Texas girl. So, that’s like my main focus right now. I try to do one to two of these wrestling get-togethers or matches a month, honestly not too much more than that at the moment.”

Regarding her pro wrestling career, Blanchard says she is working matches when it makes her happy, as happiness is her focus these days.

“Yeah, doing [wrestling] whenever it makes me feel happy,” Blanchard said. “Honestly, that’s really my main focus right now, is my happiness. I don’t wanna compromise my happiness for anything, not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that.”

