AEW Dark Results 10/25/22

Coca Cola Coliseum & Daily’s Place

Toronto, Canada and Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (57-16) Lance Archer vs. (0-0) Iseah Brown

Archer attacks Brown during his entrance. Archer rolls Brown back into the ring. Brown with a SprigBoard Knee Strike. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer Chokeslams Brown back into the ring. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Brown ducks a clothesline from Archer. Brown kicks Archer in the gut. Brown with forearm shivers. Archer sends Brown face first into the top turnbuckle pad.

Archer drops Brown with a Lariat. Archer rocks Brown with a forearm smash. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Brown lands back on his feet. Brown delivers a chop block. Brown decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Brown kicks Archer in the face. Archer clotheslines Brown to the floor. Archer rolls Brown back into the ring. Archer puts Brown on the top turnbuckle. Archer slaps Brown in the chest. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (58-16) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Second Match: (4-14) Zack Clayton vs. (0-0) Shane Sabre

Sabre ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Clayton decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Clayton uppercuts Sabre. Clayton repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Clayton shoves Sabre. Sabre with forearm shivers. Clayton throws Sabre into the canvas. Sabre with a back elbow smash. Clayton dropkicks Sabre in mid-air for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Clayton kicks Sabre in the back. Clayton with a Knee Drop. Clayton whips Sabre into the turnbuckles. Clayton poses for the crowd.

Clayton kicks Sabre in the gut. Clayton slaps Sabre in the face. Clayton dumps Sabre ribs first on the top rope. Clayton clotheslines Sabre on the ring apron. Clayton continues to gloat. Clayton with a Diving Knee Drop for a two count. Clayton transitions into a ground and pound attack. Clayton applies a rear chin lock. Sabre with elbows into the midsection of Clayton. Clayton applies a front face lock. Clayton hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Clayton slaps Sabre in the face. Sabre with a diving clothesline. Sabre with a shoulder block. Clayton denies The Slingshot DDT. Clayton connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-14) Zack Clayton via Pinfall

Third Match: (11-4) Athena vs. (0-0) Alexia Nicole

Nicole with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Nicole taunts Athena. Athena reverses out of the irish whip from Nicole. Nicole dives over Athena. Nicole with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Nicole with two dropkicks for a one count. Nicole ascends to the top turnbuckle. Athena with a Flying Boot. Athena goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Nicole lands back on her feet. Nicole ducks a clothesline from Athena. Nicole goes for a Cazadora Bulldog, but Athena counters with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Athena with a Running Hip Attack. Athena with The Rolling Elbow. Athena goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Nicole lands back on her feet. Nicole rolls Athena over for a two count. Nicole ducks a clothesline from Athena. Athena drops Nicole with The Big Boot. Athena connects with a Double Knee GutBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Athena shakes hands with Nicole.

Winner: (12-4) Athena via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (5-4) Danhausen vs. (0-0) James Stone

Danhausen is fixated with the ring bell. Danhausen side steps Stone into the turnbuckles. Danhausen repeatedly stomps on Stone’s chest. Danhausen is choking Stone with his boot. Danhausen ducks a clothesline from Stone. Forearm Exchange. Stone transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stone with a chop/turnbuckle shot combination. Danhausen with a Release German Suplex. Danhausen curses Stone. Danhausen ducks a clothesline from Stone. Danhausen makes Stone tap out to The Octopus Stretch.

Winner: (6-4) Danhausen via Submission

Fifth Match: (21-70) Aaron Solow vs. (13-95) Serpentico w/Luther

Solow is playing mind games with Serpentico. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Solow drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico leapfrogs over Solow. Solow lunges over Serpentico. Serpentico with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico dropkicks Solow to the floor. Solow regroups on the outside. QT Marshall makes his way down to the ringside area. Serpentico with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Serpentico hugs Luther. Assisted Spear on the floor. Serpentico rolls Solow back into the ring. Luther gives Serpentico a thumbs up. Serpentico push kicks Solow. Serpentico with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count.

Serpentico rocks Solow with a forearm smash. Solow launches Serpentico over the top rope. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Solow sends Serpentico crashing to the outside. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Solow rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico decks Solow with a back elbow smash. Serpentico kicks Solow in the face. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Solow. Serpentico scores two forearm knockdowns. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKicks. Serpentico drops Solow with The DDT. Serpentico lands The Suicide Dive. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Serpentico hits The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Marshall attacks Luther from behind. Solow connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-70) Aaron Solow via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (32-12) Riho vs. (0-0) Jungle Kyona

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kyona applies a side headlock. Riho whips Kyona across the ring. Kyona drops Riho with a shoulder tackle. Riho avoids the diving headbutt. Kyona side steps the basement dropkick from Riho. Riho bridges out of a pinning predicament. Riho kicks Kyona in the gut. Kyona reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Kyona counters with The Fallaway Slam. Kyona tugs on Riho’s hair. Kyona with a Hair Biel Throw. Kyona is choking Riho with her boot. Kyona applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Kyona pulls back the arms of Riho. Kyona dropkicks the back of Riho for a two count. Kyona whips Riho across the ring. Riho ducks a clothesline from Kyona. Riho with a Headscissors Takeover.

Riho hits The Tiger Feint Kick for a two count. Kyona denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Riho with a flying forearm smash. Riho with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho ascends to the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Riho sweeps out the legs of Kyona. Riho with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kyona rocks Riho with a forearm smash. Kyona goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Riho counters with The Guillotine Choke. Kyona with a Vertical Suplex. Kyona with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Kyona sends Riho to the corner. Kyona with a corner clothesline. Kyona puts Riho on the top turnbuckle. Kyona goes for The Muscle Buster, but Riho lands back on her feet. Riho with a Diving Meteora. Riho with another Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-12) Riho via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (36-19) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (3-6) Anthony Henry & JD Drake

Forearm Exchange. Stereo Lariats from The Workhorsemen. Henry kicks Pentagon in the back. Henry repeatedly stomps on Pentagon’s back. Drake tags himself in. Drake clotheslines the back of Pentagon’s neck. Henry with a Spinning Back Kick. Drake with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Pentagon slaps Drake in the chest. Henry grabs Pentagon from behind. Drake nearly runs into Henry. Pentagon SuperKicks Drake. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Fenix dives over Drake. Fenix with a forearm smash.

Drake dumps Fenix face first into the top rope. Henry with a FaceBuster. Drake with a Flying Knee Strike. Henry lands The Suicide Dive. Drake hooks the outside leg for a two count. Drake tags in Henry. Fenix with a Hurricanrana. Drake whips Fenix across the ring. Fenix with a Rebound Hook Kick. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Fenix SuperKicks Henry. Pentagon hits The Pentagon Driver for a two count. Double SuperKick to Drake. Lucha Brothers connects with The Assisted PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-19) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Eight Match: (38-9) Serena Deeb & (37-37) Emi Sakura vs. (0-0) KC Spinelli & (0-0) Taylor Rising

Serena Deeb and Taylor Rising will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb with a deep arm-drag. Deeb signals for the test of strength. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Deeb applies a hammerlock. Deeb grabs a side headlock. Rising whips Deeb across the ring. Deeb drops Rising with a shoulder tackle. Rising tags in Spinelli. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb backs Spinelli into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags herself in. Sakura kicks Spinelli in the ribs. Sakura starts biting the left hand of Spinelli. Sakura with a Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Spinelli. Spinelli decks Sakura with a JawBreaker. Spinelli tags in Rising.

Rising with a Flying Crossbody Block. Rising starts flexing her muscles. Sakura drops Rising with a Twisting Flatliner. Sakura knocks Spinelli off the ring apron. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura slams Rising’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sakura tags in Deeb. Deeb sweeps out the legs of Rising. Deeb sits on the back of Rising’s neck. Deeb starts pulling back the arms of Rising. Spinelli knocks Sakura off the ring apron. Spinelli with a chop/forearm combination. Spinelli SuperKicks Deeb. Rising tags in Spinelli. Deeb denies The Full Nelson Lock. Deeb kicks Spinelli in the gut. Deeb connects with The Detox. Sakura kicks Rising in the gut. Sakura applies The Dragon Sleeper. Deeb makes Spinelli tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (39-9) Serena Deeb & (38-37) Emi Sakura via Submission

– Next week on AEW Dark, Brandon Cutler will battle Peter Avalon in a highly anticipated rematch.

Ninth Match: (53-14) Ricky Starks vs. (24-41) Nick Comoroto w/The Factory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Comoroto backs Starks into the turnbuckles. Palm Strike Exchange. Starks ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Starks is throwing haymakers at Comoroto. Short-Arm Reversal by Comoroto. Comoroto applies a side headlock. Starks whips Comoroto across the ring. Comoroto drops Starks with a shoulder tackle. Starks drops down on the canvas. Comoroto catches Starks in mid-air. Comoroto goes for a Press Slam, but Starks lands back on his feet. Stars with two haymakers. Comoroto sends Starks into the ropes. Starks with a flying forearm smash. Comoroto uppercuts Starks. Comoroto punches Starks. Comoroto whips Starks across the ring. Starks ducks under two clotheslines from Comoroto. Starks with a leaping shoulder block. Comoroto regroups on the outside. Toe Kick Exchange. Comoroto dumps Starks face first on the ring apron. Comoroto rolls Starks back into the ring.

Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Comoroto uses the middle rope as a weapon. QT Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto dumps Starks out of the ring. Aaron Solow punches Starks. Comoroto slams Starks head on the ring apron. Comoroto shoves Starks back into the ring. Comoroto bodyslams Starks. Comoroto with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Comoroto is choking Starks with his boot. Comoroto whips Starks into the turnbuckles. Comoroto continues to choke Starks with his boot. The referee is losing control of this match. Comoroto bodyslams Starks. Comoroto goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Starks ducks out of the way. Comoroto sends Starks to the corner.

Starks side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Starks with a leaping back elbow smash. Starks clotheslines Comoroto. Starks drops Comoroto with The Swinging DDT. Starks poses for the crowd. Solow trips Starks from the outside. Starks ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Starks denies The Alabama Slam. Rollup Exchange. The referee catches Comoroto using the middle rope for leverage. Starks with a JawBreaker. Starks with The Crucifix Bomb. Starks Spears Comoroto. Starks kicks Solow off the apron. Marshall pulls Starks out of the ring. Starks ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Starks SuperKicks Marshall. Comoroto connects with The Alabama Slam for a two count. The referee finally ejects The Factory from the ringside area. Starks kicks Comoroto in the gut. Starks plants Comoroto with The SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Starks Spears Comoroto to close the show.

Winner: (54-14) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 332 of The Hoots Podcast