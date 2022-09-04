The producers for the matches that took place at the WWE Clash At The Castle event have been revealed.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title headlined the show with Reigns coming out on top.

Here’s the producer list for the matches that took place on the show, courtesy of Fightful Select:

Madcap Moss & Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy – Abyss

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky – Petey Williams

Intercontinental Title: Sheamus vs. Gunther – Abyss

Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler – Jason Jordan

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest – Jamie Noble

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins – Jamie Noble

Undisputed WWE Universal Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns – Michael Hayes