The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series Part 2 event that took place on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* The Bang Bros def. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya)
* Jai Vidal def. JJ Garrett
* Sandra Moone def. Wes Barkley
* Heather Reckless def. Bradley Prescott IV, Mortar, Sabin Gauge, and Xavier Sky
* Billie Starkz def. Brogan Finlay
* Axton Ray def. Jake Lander and Storm Grayson and Terry Yaki
* Dillon McQueen, Hunter Drake & Jeffrey John def. Bobby Flaco, Rico Gonzalez & Sean Campbell
* Everett Connors def. Jimmy Lloyd
* ASF def. Chase Burnett
* Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer & Tony Deppen def. Ciclope, Drago Kid & Miedo Extremo