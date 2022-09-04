The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The Settlement Series Part 2 event that took place on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* The Bang Bros def. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya)

* Jai Vidal def. JJ Garrett

* Sandra Moone def. Wes Barkley

* Heather Reckless def. Bradley Prescott IV, Mortar, Sabin Gauge, and Xavier Sky

* Billie Starkz def. Brogan Finlay

* Axton Ray def. Jake Lander and Storm Grayson and Terry Yaki

* Dillon McQueen, Hunter Drake & Jeffrey John def. Bobby Flaco, Rico Gonzalez & Sean Campbell

* Everett Connors def. Jimmy Lloyd

* ASF def. Chase Burnett

* Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer & Tony Deppen def. Ciclope, Drago Kid & Miedo Extremo