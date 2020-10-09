WWE has issued a statement in response to the multi-million dollar lawsuit reportedly filed against them by Candi Cartwright (Samantha Tavel), who is Matt Riddle’s sexual assault accuser from the recent “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media.

As noted earlier this evening, via the Chicago Sun Times and Fightful, Cartwright has filed a lawsuit against WWE, Riddle, an un-named EVOLVE co-founder (Gabe Sapolsky), and EVOLVE, for $10 million per defendant. She claims that Riddle assaulted her over a period of time from April 2017 through January 2020. The suit cites actual damages, damages from emotional distress, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs. You can click here for full details on the lawsuit, including Cartwright’s allegations against each party. This new suit from Cartwright comes after Riddle filed a civil lawsuit against Cartwright in mid-September, which you can read about at this link.

WWE issued the following statement to us this evening:

“WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it.”



The lawsuit was reportedly filed earlier today, Thursday, in Cook County, Illinois.

Cartwright’s attorney, John Chwarzynski, is apparently hoping for potential criminal charges as he said he plans to give a copy of the lawsuit to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and the Summit, IL Police Department.

“We can only hope the state’s attorney’s office will do the right thing and open an investigation into this matter and press charges against Matt Riddle,” Chwarzynski said at a press conference today.

Chwarzynski says he’s looking to hold each defendant accountable with the civil suit.

“The lawsuit was filed against each defendant seeking $10 million each,” he told Fightful when reached for comment. “There’s an issue with each defendant and it needs to be addressed within professional wrestling. WWE has profited from toxic misogyny since its inception.”

Riddle has previously issued a blanket denial on any sexual assault allegations.

Stay tuned for more on the case.

