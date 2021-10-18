A second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match has been confirmed for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

It was noted over the weekend that a member of each tag team competing for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be in action this Tuesday in a Triple Threat. The teams competing are Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, and the champions, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

In an update, WWE has announced that the winner of Tuesday’s Triple Threat will get to “spin the wheel” for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match at Halloween Havoc, to determine the stipulation for that bout. There is no word on which member of each duo will compete on Tuesday night, but we will keep you updated.

The NXT Halloween Havoc special takes place on Wednesday, October 26 on the USA Network. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut of a new dark Superstar

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.