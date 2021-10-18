During the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle spoke about all things pro-wrestling, with the former world champion reflecting on certain aspects of his career.

Angle would discuss the biggest regret of his career, which was breaking his neck, as that is what led to his eventual painkiller problem.

Angle says, “My biggest regret was breaking my neck. Everything went downhill from there. My whole career, my painkiller problem got worse. It actually started with my neck being broken in 2003 and I just wish it would’ve never happened. I would’ve had a nice, long, successful career, drug-free, and would’ve been elated on it. So, that is my biggest and probably one and only regret.”

The full Kurt Angle show podcast can be found here. (H/T and transcribed Sescoops)